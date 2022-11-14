Sey mo Miles? Elijah Canlas bet magpakita ng nota

Nagpakita ng kanyang puwet ang award-winning actor na si Elijah Canlas sa online horror movie na ‘Livescream’.



Ayon sa aktor, ito na raw ang pinakamahirap na pelikula na ginagawa niya. Bago raw sila mag-shoot ng movie, pinag-workout daw muna siya para batak ang katawan niya dahil marami siyang eksenang hubo’t hubad siya.



“I did it with a lot courage. When the film starts, makikita n’yo siya na mag-isa sa isang kwarto. It’s just him and a wall of torture devices. He will undergo all kinds of pain. Pero mapapaisip ka rin na, ‘Up to what extent?’



“I was topless and barefoot for most of the film and covered in fake blood and dirt everyday. I also had an accident during one of the stunts. But what’s most memorable is the fact that I had a ton of ‘niknik’ bites. It was wild! Grabe yung mga sand mites. My body was so red and so itchy. Couldn’t sleep at some point during the lock-in. Nahirapan na rin huminga at times dahil umabot na siya sa leeg ko! But I am grateful to Direk Perci for this break!” kuwento ni Elijah.



At alam daw ng girlfriend niyang si Miles Ocampo ang butt exposure niya.

“Siyempre, nagpaalam ako. May reaction lang po, pero hindi naman po violent. May ganyan po siya pero supportive naman po si Miles,” diin ni Elijah.



Mas gusto pa raw ni Elijah na magkaroon siya ng frontal nudity kesa butt exposure. Nai-insecure daw siya sa balat or birthmark sa kanyang puwet.



“Mas gusto ko na lang mag-frontal kaysa ipakita ‘yung butt exposure. May birthmark din po ako dito.

‘Tapos, madalas sa shoot, napapansin ng mga direktor. Akala nila, dumi. Actually, walang nakakaalala lagi.

Kahit mga paulit-ulit ko na pong nakaka-work, bigla na lang sasabihin, ‘Ano iyan?!’ Kaya medyo naging insecure na ako sa birthmarks ever and ito, itinatago ko nga ito.” (Ruel Mendoza)



