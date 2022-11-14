‘Pa-Cute’ ni Duff Uno mabenta sa TikTok

Taong 2000 nang magsimulang sumabak si Duff Uno sa music scene, bilang member ng hip-hop group na Kawago. Ang single nilang “Kailanman” ay most memorable.

Nasudan nga `yon ng collaborations with different artist.

Dalawang dekada ang nakalipas, Duff Uno has decided to release his solo single and he has never been so excited about it as before. Ang single na “Pa-Cute,” ay adorable, sweet track that will keep listeners on their feet while dancing to the song’s infectious melody.

Si Duff ang sumulat ng kanta, at ang musical director/producer na si Alvin Caraveo, “Pa-Cute” is destined to be the year’s biggest surprise hits with short-form video platform TikTok driving the promotions for the single.

Abangan ang “Pa-Cute” dance challenge and get smitten by this charming new track, out now in all digital platforms released exclusively by Curve Entertainment Inc. (Rb Sermino)