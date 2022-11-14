Denise Laurel biktima rin ng fake PR girl ni Victor

Inamin ni Denise Laurel na nabiktima siya ng publicist ni Vic Consunji, na si Lana Faith Johnson, na inaresto sa estafa last week.

Nag-post nga sa Instagram ang estranged wife ni Victor na si Maggie Wilson, tungkol sa harrowing experience niya.

At kuwento nga ni Denise, nagamit siya ni Johnson to gain favors and money from elite circles.

“She pretended and told people she was my publicist. But she wasn’t,” sabi ni Denise.

“I attended some events for her to help her out but never made a cent and got stuck in sticky situations where I had to take care of myself in a whole different country because of her a few years back,” dugtong ni Denise.

Pahayag ni Denis,e, her experience dealing with Johnson “was very very stressful and people couldn’t understand why I was stressed. It was embarrassing.”

“How awful. I’m so sorry that happened to you,” sabi naman ni Maggie kay Denise.

Si Johnson na nagpakilalang marketing and public relations head at Victor Consunji Development Corp. (VCDC), ay inaresto, nakulong noong November 11 after an entrapment operation conducted by the Taguig City Police. She was caught with P82,500 marked money after issuing a “falsified receipt” for the payment of VCDC to a complainant.

Johnson runs her own marketing firm called PR Johnson and Associates.

Wilson exposed on Instagram that she had long been warning her former beau about her bad hunch towards Johnson, which fell on deaf ears.