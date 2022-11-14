ARTablado, Luis Ac-ac team up for charity show

ARTablado, Robinsons Land Corporation’s platform to showcase Filipino artistry and ingenuity andmaster carver Luis Ac-ac of Paete, Laguna, joint forces in mounting a philanthropic exhibit aimed at helping rtists and organizations displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proceeds from the show “Ac-ac Gives Back: Artists para sa mga Artista” which will run from November 16 o 30, 2022 and held at ARTablado in Robinsons Galleria will go to Diwang Pinoy Organization, Inc., and Museo Ac-ac’s Jose D. Caancan Memorial Sculpture Competition.

These organizations will utilize the proceeds in the form of, among others, artistic, educational, and psycho-social support.

Ac-ac chose Diwang Pinoy for its important role in supporting students, artists, and cultural workers affected by the pandemic through financial support for them to mount their recitals, exhibits, and live performances.

The said organization also helps these artists and cultural workers complete their college education and provides them assistance during calamities and challenges..

Ac-ac also picks the annual sculpture tilt named after Paete’s sculpture great Jose Caancan as one of the event’s beneficiaries since it is a major social undertaking of Museo Ac-ac, helping his fellow Paete

sculptors particularly those that are struggling and up and coming.

Launched in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, the Jose D. Caancan Memorial Sculpture

Competition bats for the safeguarding of Paete’s age-old wood carving tradition and encourages the youth to venture into the world of art.

The competition’s thrusts also include improving the town’s economy by supporting local artists and keeping these artists afloat especially during the pandemic by helping them continue doing and honing their craft.

Forty works of Ac-ac will be displayed during the two-week show curated by his daughter, Museo Ac-ac President Marygrace Ac-ac of the De La Salle – College of Saint Benilde.

These masterpieces revolve around the theme of Filipino folk life, Ac-ac’s favorite subject which are finely executed in the classical tradition of sculpting, a rarity in today’s Paete.

These Philippine folk-themed works are divided into two sub-themes – “Filipino children at play” and “Pamilyang Pilipino (Filipino family).”

These two are his most popular subjects during his prime although at 70, he still sculpts laboriously to this day at his atelier located at the back of his museum.

For more information, contact Marygrace Ac-ac at 09178717799 and museo.acac@gmail.com or Rosana Villegas of ARTablado at RoseAnn.Villegas@ronbinsonsland.ph