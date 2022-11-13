Letitia Wright ‘di malimutan titig ni Chadwick Boseman

Inamin ng Wakanda Forever star na si Letitia Wright na nahirapan siya mag-shooting sa sequel ng Black Panther dahil sa pagpanaw ni Chadwick Boseman na gumanap bilang King T’Challa, ang bida sa naturang Marvel film.

Pumanaw si Boseman noong 2020 dahil sa sakit na colon cancer.

“It was so hard, it was so hard. Very heartbreaking. But knowing his legacy, especially T’Challa, what T’Challa meant to the world and still means to the world, was something that encouraged us to keep moving forward, and we’re really proud,” sey ni Letitia.

Inalala rin ni Letitia ang mga magagandang alaala niya kasama si Boseman sa pelikula.

“So many memories. But I go back to one of our final scenes together in the Marvel universe, was of myself, Chadwick and Angela Bassett and it’s toward the end of End Game, so when everything is being restored, and we’re standing in the balcony in the Golden City, we’re looking over Wakanda, the King, the Princess and Queen Ramonda are back.

“Just remembering how Chadwick looked at me and he looked at mom and, it was just a beautiful moment. And I remember filming that scene. That was one of my last moments on a set with him. I’ll hold it in my heart forever,” balik-tanaw pa ni Letitia.

Ang papel ni Letitia bilang Princess Suri ang siyang naging bagong Black Panther sa Wakanda Forever na isang tribute film ng MCU kay Boseman.

Noong opening day, nagtala ng record ang Wakanda Forever ng $84 Million, making it the 10th Biggest Opening Day Ever. (Ruel Mendoza)