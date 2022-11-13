WebClick Tracer

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
ONLINE
RADIO
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
SPORTS

Kristine Cayabyab, Lady Bulldogs muling nilapa ang Lady warriors

SINAGPANG ng NU Lady Bulldogs ang 107th win sa likod ng pangil nina Kristine ‘Tin’ Cayabyab at Camille Clarin kontra UE Lady Warriors 92-31, sa 85th University Athletic Association of the Philippines 2022 women’s basketball tourney second round elims Linggo ng hapon sa UST Quadricentennial Pavilion sa Sampaloc, Manila.

Bumida si Cayabyab ng 17 points samantalang may 14 markers si Clarin upang upang manatiling walang talo ngayong taon ang Bustillos-based dribblers sa walong koponang liga.

Dehins naisalba ng 11 pts. ni Joyce Terrinal ang mga basketbolista ng Recto sa pagtaob uli sa karibal para sumalampak sa 0-11.

Pinana naman ng La Salle Lady Archers (9-2) Final Four spot nang hakbangan ang Adamson Lady Falcons (3-8) 54-48 na giniyahan ng 14 puntos ni Charmaine Torres.

“Reaching the Final Four is just one of our goals in this tournament. But, again, we’re not yet done. We have three more games. We want to build good momentum going to the next phase of the tournament,” sey ni DLSU coach Cholo Villanueva. (Gerard Arce)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP