Kristine Cayabyab, Lady Bulldogs muling nilapa ang Lady warriors

SINAGPANG ng NU Lady Bulldogs ang 107th win sa likod ng pangil nina Kristine ‘Tin’ Cayabyab at Camille Clarin kontra UE Lady Warriors 92-31, sa 85th University Athletic Association of the Philippines 2022 women’s basketball tourney second round elims Linggo ng hapon sa UST Quadricentennial Pavilion sa Sampaloc, Manila.

Bumida si Cayabyab ng 17 points samantalang may 14 markers si Clarin upang upang manatiling walang talo ngayong taon ang Bustillos-based dribblers sa walong koponang liga.

Dehins naisalba ng 11 pts. ni Joyce Terrinal ang mga basketbolista ng Recto sa pagtaob uli sa karibal para sumalampak sa 0-11.

Pinana naman ng La Salle Lady Archers (9-2) Final Four spot nang hakbangan ang Adamson Lady Falcons (3-8) 54-48 na giniyahan ng 14 puntos ni Charmaine Torres.

“Reaching the Final Four is just one of our goals in this tournament. But, again, we’re not yet done. We have three more games. We want to build good momentum going to the next phase of the tournament,” sey ni DLSU coach Cholo Villanueva. (Gerard Arce)