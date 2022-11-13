DMW binuhusan ng 16B sa unang taon

Dinepensahan ni Senador Joseph Victor ‘JV’ Ejercito ang unang pondo ng bagong buong Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) kabilang ang dagdag pondo sa medical facilities ng overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Sa debate sa plenaryo ng Senado, itinulak ni Ejercito na magdagdag ng P515 milyon sa pondo ng Office of the Secretary para pondohan ang personnel, facilities, equipment at maintenance expenses ng OFW Hospital na itatayo sa Pampanga.

“It’s the Senate’s intervention that we added P500 million for the OFW Hospital’s services under the DMW. Some parts of the budget from the DOH, ‘yong Health Facilities Enhancement Program,” sabi ni Ejercito.

Base sa mga amyendang isinulong ng mga senador, kabilang si Ejercito, ang DMW ay makakatanggap pa ng dagdag na P1.15 bilyon bukod sa panukalang pondo nito. Ibig sabihin ay aabot sa P16.094 bilyon ang inaugural budget ng nasabing bagong tatag na ahensya.

Bukod diyan, sinabi ni Ejercito na pinag-aaralan din ng pamahalaan ang pagbubuo ng OFW wings sa iba’t ibang mga ospital sa bansa.

“President BBM has given already the directive to the DMW and the DOH to sit down and discuss the possibility of having OFW wings in various hospitals. I think this is more practical because our OFWs come from different provinces,” ani Ejercito. (Dindo Matining)