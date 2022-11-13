Barbie ‘di kayang layuan si Dennis

Mas matitinding drama, romansa, kagimbam-gimbal na rebelasyon, at umaalab na confrontation ang masasaksihan sa GMA Network’s primetime shows simula ngayong Lunes November 14.

Ang historical portal fantasy series na ‘Maria Clara at Ibarra’ ay tuloy-tuloy lang na pinag-uusapan ng mga netizen simula noong mag-world premiere ito last October.

Ang dami ngang sumubaybay sa kuwento ni Klay (Barbie Forteza), a Gen Z nursing student who time travels to the world of Noli Me Tangere.

Pero, mas marami pang plot twist, adventure ang magaganap, ha! Pumasok na nga kasi si Klay sa bagong chapter, dahil nagdesisyon na siyang sa Dr. Jose Rizal’s novel at mabuhay kasama ang mga komunidad doon sa San Diego.

Teka, in real life kaya ay puwede ring gawin ni Barbie `yon, na mas piliin ang mag-stay sa mundo ni Dennis? Di ba nga, matindi talaga tama niya kay Dennis. At alam naman ni Jak Roberto `yon, di ba?

Abangan ang malaking makeover ni Klay/Barbie na siguradong ikagugulat ng mga fan, netizen.

At siyempre, kaabang-abang ang pagpasok ng bagong character na si Elias, na gagampanan ni Rocco Nacino, na lalong magpapatindi ng mga eksena, at magpapatindi ng bakbakan.

Alden handang ipaglaban si Bea

Samantala, ang well-loved primetime series ‘Start-Up PH’ has consistently earned rave reviews and received overwhelming support from viewers of all ages.

Ang husay-husay naman kasi at talagang exceptional ang acting na pinakita ni Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards bilang Tristan, at siyempre ng multi-awarded actress at box-office icon Bea Alonzo as Dani.

Huling-huli nina Alden at Bia ang puso ng mga fan nila, ha!

As the inspiring story of young entrepreneurs continues, the love triangle between Tristan (Alden), Dani (Bea), and Dave (Jeric Gonzales) heats up bringing a rollercoaster of emotions to its loyal fans.

Umamin na nga si Tristan that he loves Dani and he is ready to fight for her. Pero, handa na ba si Tristan na i-reveal once and for all, kay Dani, ang tunay niyang identity, na siya ang fake pen pal na si Dave?

And as the series nears its finale, how will Lola Joy’s (Gina Alajar) condition change and affect the lives and relationships of everyone she loves?

Aiko, Beauty kaabang-abang ang talakan

At siyempre pa, ang latest dramatic soap na ‘Mano Po Legacy: The Flower Sisters’ ay kuhang-kuha rin ang interest and attention of the viewers with the powerful performances of its all-star cast.

The latest offering of the Mano Po franchise is headlined by Aiko Melendez as Lily, Thea Tolentino as Dahlia, Angel Guardian as Iris, and Beauty Gonzalez as Violet.

Umikot ang kuwento sa apat na Chua sisters who wrestle with their own dilemmas and difficulties involving their personal lives.

As they reunite, what controversies and revelations await them?

Ano ang magiging papel ni Divina Chua who seem to add fuel to the fire with the reunion of the four sisters?

So, tutok na sa Primetime programs ng GMA Telebabad starting with Maria Clara at Ibarra, Start-Up PH, and Mano Po Legacy: The Flower Sisters weeknights after 24 Oras.