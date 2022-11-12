‘Na-trauma sa Uganda’ Herlene atras sa Miss Planet Int’l

Yes, atras na nga si Herlene Budol sa Miss Planet International. At `yon ay inanunsiyo ng manager niyang si Wilbert Tolentino.

Heto nga ang kanyang Facebook post:

“Due to uncertainties by the organizers, I have decided to withdraw Herlene Hipon Budol from the competition despite numerous attempt to fix some pageants debacles. It seems like the Ugandan Government has no initiative to intervene.

“We apologize to the supporters, who were rooting for since day one. To the team, sponsors, and designers. Thank you and I am sorry.

“Thank you to the Filipino community in Uganda for the comfort and well wishes. Especially to @Yiga Ventures, @Hassan Yiga & @Rama-dhan Kimbugwe and his team for protecting and keeping my queen, Herlene and her team safe.

“For me as, MPP National Director, I an very hurt, Not only we lost a crown, lost of money, lost of effort; but lost of time.

“But we will never lose hope, because we have bright future back home awaits.

“This is indeed a traumatic experience for all of us, but we fought for it until the end. And that is our mission!”

Well, bago pa man umalis sina Herlene pa-Uganda, marami na ang nagsasabing malabong matuloy ang pageant na `yon, dahil sa kundisyon sa naturang bansa.

Di ba nga, dahil sa Ebola virus outbreak sa Uganda kaya nagkandaletse-letse ag mga aktibidades doon. (Rb Sermino)