Marcos Jr inurot na ilaban West PH Sea sa China visit

Pagkakataon na ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos upang igiit sa China na kilalanin ang 2016 arbitral ruling na pumapabor sa Pilipinas kaugnay sa pag-aari sa ilang bahagi ng West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Ayon ito kay Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez matapos na tanggapin ng pangulo ang imbitasyon na bumisita sa China sa Enero.

“The visit will be an opportunity for him to press China to recognize the 2016 arbitral ruling in our favor, and to respect and abide by a future Asean code of conduct,” ayon kay Rodriquez kasabay na rin ng ipinahayag nitong pagsuporta sa panawagan ng pangulo para sa pagpapairal ng code of conduct sa WPS at sa kabuuan ng South China Sea.

Ginawa ng pangulo ang panawagan sa 25th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-China Summit sa Cambodia na kasalukuyan nitong dinaluhan.

“A code of conduct is the way to go forward to peacefully and amicably resolve territorial disputes among countries in the region,” ayon pa kay Rodriguez.

Dagdag ni Rodriguez wala siyang nakitang problema sa ASEAN countries na sang-ayon sa rules of conduct at pagresolba sa kanilang magkasalungat na territorial claims bilate­rally at multilaterally.

“The problem is with China, which has been the aggressor all these years. ASEAN members should collectively make a plea for China to respect and abide by the planned code of conduct,” dagdag ni Rodriquez. (Eralyn Prado)