Chris Evans niyabang dyowang si Alba

Nilantad na ng 2022 Sexiest Man Alive ng People na si Chris Evans ang aktres na dine-date niya na nagngangalang Alba Baptista.

Ayon sa 41-year old Marvel Cinematic Universe actor, isang taon na raw niyang dine-date ang 25-year old Portuguese actress. Obserbasyon ng mga kaibigan ng aktor, seryoso ito kay Alba: “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Sa interview ni Chris sa People, nabanggit nito na gusto na niyang magkaroon ng sarili niyang pamilya. Di naman niya nabanggit na meron na pala siyang karelasyon.

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them admit it wasn’t the work they made that they are most proud of, it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared. So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can’t think of anything better.”

Si Alba ay nagbida sa 2020 series ng Netflix na Warrior Nun. Nagsimula siyang lumabas sa ilang TV series sa Portugal tulad ng

Jardins Proibidos, A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criação, and Jogo Duplo. She speaks five languages at nanalo siya last year sa Berlin Film Festival ng Shooting Star Award. Mapapanood siya soon sa pelikulang Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris. (Rey Pumaloy)