Yari ka ngayon! John Amores kinasuhan sa panununtok

NAGSAMPA ng reklamong physical injury sa San Juan City Prosecutor’s Office ang dalawa sa mga player ng College of St. Benilde na sinuntok ng Jose Rizal University (JRU) forward na si John Amores nitong Martes sa isang NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball elimination game.

Sinamahan ng abogado at kanilang coach na si Charles Tiu ang mga manlalaro na sina Frederick James Pasturan at Taine Mitchell Davis sa pagsasampa ng reklamo, Biyernes ng hapon.

“This is a criminal case. This is not something that should be taken lightly. Physical injuries ito. Hindi lang pananakit, krimen ito. We were hoping that he would reach out, pero if he’s not doing that, we’re the ones reaching with the long arm of the law,” pahayag ni Atty. Aldwin Salumbides, abogado ng CSB Blazers.

“The parents of my players wanted to file a case,” wika naman ni Blazers head coach Charles Tiu. “I was asked to be a witness to the incident, so I had to be present also in the prosecutor’s office.”

Nahatulan na rin ng National Collegiate Athletic Association Management Committee at ng JRU Administration ng ‘indefinite suspension’ si Amores.

Ipinaliwanag naman kahapon ni Fr. Vic Calvo ng Letran, na parte ng three-man committee na binuo nina Peter Cayco ng Arellano at Hercules Callanta ng Lyceum, ang dahilan kung bakit indefinite suspension lamang ang ipinataw sa manlalaro.

“There was a lengthy deliberation, we used the term ‘indefinite suspension’ to give a little bit of window to the player to have a chance, not closing out the door, still to have a bright future,” saad ni Fr. Calvo. (Kiko Cueto & Gerard Arce)