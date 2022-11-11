WebClick Tracer

Friday, November 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Kandidata pumiyok! Miss Planet International scam lang, kanselado na?

Tila uuwing luhaan lahat ng kandidata na lumipad pa sa Uganda upang sumali sa Miss Planet International dahil isa lamang diumano itong malaking scam.

Kasali rito ang representative ng Pilipinas na si Herlene Nicole Budol aka Hipon Girl.

Ayon sa Instagram stories ng kandidatang si Miss Czech Republic Tamila Sparrow nitong Biyernes, na-scam umano sila ng naturang beauty pageant at nasayang lang ang kanilang preparasyon at ginastos.

“I have to apologize, but unfortunately, we were robbed. We haven’t had even 10% of activity, nothing was paid, nor our accommodation nor our food. We’re stuck in the Uganda.

“We have been trying to solve it, even those who are not involved into the pageant paid their own money to keep our fed and safe.

“I couldn’t be silent anymore. I apologize for everybody who put a lot of effort in us monetary or mentally wise.

“But this has to be seen by public. Please share,” ayon sa IG stories ni Ms. Czech Republic.

Ayon pa sa kanya, 35 silang lahat na kandidata ay na-scam.

Nakatakda na raw silang magsiuwi dahil lahat sila ay naloko lang na mayroong ganoong beauty pageant.

“Spent few hours in the Police department in Kampala. To fila a testimony against responsible production manager here.

“There’s a chance people from the government will come here,” dagdag pa ni Tamila.

Ayon pa sa Facebook page na Entertainment News Portal, maging si Miss Jamaica ay kinumpirmang kanselado na ang pageant.

Pauwi na rin diumano pabalik ng Pilipinas si Herlene.

Supposed to be, sa Nobyembre 19 ang coronation night nito.

Habang sinusulat ang balitang ito ay wala pang inilalabas na pahayag sina Herlene at ang manager niyang si Wilbert Tolentino. (Batuts Lopez)

