Thursday, November 10, 2022

NEWS

Angara nakipagpitpitan sa P4.5B intel fund ni Marcos Jr

Dinepensahan ni Senador Sonny Angara ang P4.5 bilyong halaga ng confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) na nakapaloob sa panukalang P8.9 bilyong pondo ng Office of the President sa 2023.

Ang pagdepensa ni Angara sa pondo ng OP ay kasunod nang pagkuwestiyon ni Senate Minority Leader Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III sa plenaryo ng Senado.

“The buck stops with him. If there is one person who needs access to good intelligence or information for the whole country, then I think there should be no argument that it is our President,” sabi ni Angara, chairman ng Senate finance panel at sponsor ng panukalang 2023 national budget.

Punto ni Anhara, si Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr umano ang chief executive at kailangan may access sa maasahang mga impormasyon nang sa gayon ay mapamahalaan niyang mabuti ang bansa.

“He is responsible…even things which are not his fault are blamed on him,” dagdag pa niya. (Dindo Matining)

