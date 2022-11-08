WebClick Tracer

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Rebel Wilson nilantad ang baby nila ni Ramona

Binulaga ng Australian comedian na si Rebel Wilson ang marami dahil sa pag-announce nito na sinilang na ang kanyang baby girl via surrogacy.

Pinost ng Pitch Perfect star sa kanyang Instagram ang photo ng newly-born baby girl niya na pinangalanan niyang Royce Lillian.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!

I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club,” caption pa niya.

Proud din ang girlfriend ni Rebel na si Ramona Agruma sa pagdating ng bagong miyembro ng kanilang modern family. (Ruel Mendoza)

