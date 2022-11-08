Kat Tolentino, Choco kinabog UAI-Army

WINALIS ng Choco Mucho Flying Titans ang kulelat na Army-United Auctioneers Lady Troopers, 26-24, 25-10, 25-17, sa unang salvo ng 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference sa Smart Araneta Coliseum, Martes.

Namuno sa opensiba si import Odina Zayniddinovna Aliyeva na kumana ng game-high 20 puntos pero nagpasiklab din ang Best Player of the Game na si Kat Tolentino na tumapos ng 14 puntos mula sa 11-of-35 spikes, kasama ang dalawang aces at isang block.

Ihinampas ng 32-anyos na si Aliyeva na parte ng 2016 Nitra European League gold medal squad para sa Azerbaijan ang 17-of-44 spikes kasama ang dalawang blocks at isang service ace, gayundin ang solidong depensa sa 11 excellent receptions at anim na digs para tulungan ang Flying Titans.

“I got confidence from my teammates, specially Odi, she just told me after the first set to just spike and just give it all. She always motivates me, she’s set an example for me, it’s really nice to have an import who’s motivating you to be better and that’s how I admire about Odi,” pahayag ni Tolentino matapos ang laro, na nakakuha rin ng suporta mula kina Desiree Cheng na tumapos ng walong puntos, Cherry Rose Nunag (5) at Maika Ortiz (4).

Binigyan rin ng unang panalo ng Choco Mucho ang bagong coach na si Edjet Mabbayad na pumalit sa nag-resign na si Oliver Almadro upang manatiling buhay pa ang pag-asa sa semifinals

May nalalabing laro pa ang Choco laban sa Creamline Cool Smashers sa Nobyembre 17 sa SM Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City at Cignal HD Spikers sa Nobyembre 22 sa PhilSports Arena sa Pasig.

“Just winning a straight set shows how a strong team we are, and I’m really grateful that we really fought until the end, we didn’t make it as closed as other games. Going to the next few game, hopefully we can bring the same confidence and look to each other as motivation,” dagdag ng dating Ateneo Blue Eagles spiker. (Gerard Arce)