K-pop male group TFN panalo sa puso ng mga Pinoy

Ibang-iba talaga ang dating ng mga K-pop male group, ha! Ibang-iba dahil sa totoo lang, wala kang itulak kabigin sa kanila, sa kaguwapuhan, kakinisan, at husay pumorma.

Anyway, naka-chikahan ko nga ang TFN (formerly known as T1419) sa District 8 sa Greenhills, San Juan.

Sa unang pagkakataon, since their debut in 2021, TFN (Try For New) is finally holding its first-ever tour in Manila! Sa loob ng dalawang linggo, Filipino fans will get to know and even meet the eight members of the group which has been known in Korea for their experimental music and exceptional stages and performances.

Ang bumubuo ng TFN ay sina Zero, On, Gunwoo, Kairi, Noa, Sian, Kevin, Leo, at Kio.

Bentang-benta nga sa mga fan ang mga single album nilang “Before Sunrise Part. 1”, “Before Sunrise Part. 2” and “Before Sunrise Part. 3,” pati na ang apat na digital single nila, namely “Row” (pre-debut) (2020), “Red Light, Green Light” (2021), “Edelweiss” (2022), and “Run Up (Korean Ver.)” (2022).

Ang TFN ay under Korean entertainment agency, MLD Entertainment, which brought Momoland and Lapillus into the spotlight. They are heading towards completing several exclusive multi-platform interviews, feature photo shoots, TV, radio, and digital appearances on top media agencies, creative vlog collaborations, and live performances.

Ang TFN ay ang unang Korean artist to be invited to the Monitor Music Awards 2021 proving their hold in the Latin American region. Noong January, the group solidified their fanbase in Japan with the launch of their first mini album, “Our Teen: Blue Side.”

Noong July TFN surprised their fans anew with their first Spanish digital single “When The Sun Goes Down.”

Ang 2022 nga ay sobrang exciting and filled with firsts for TFN, especially with their fully- packed schedule during their Manila Visit!

So sa mga fan nila, abangan sila sa November 12 sa Trinoma, at sa November 13 naman sa Glorietta. (Rb Sermino)