Julia Jewels Poblete kuminang sa FINIS Visayas leg swimming

NANGIBABAW si Julia Jewels Poblete nang walisin ang pitong event upang pangunahan ang Iloilo Megakraken Swim Team sa overall championship sa katatapos na FINIS National Long Course Championship sa Iloilo Sports Complex Swimming pool sa La Paz, Iloilo City.

Dinomina ng walong taong gulang na tanker ang girls 7-8 class sa kanyang impresibong marka sa 200m individual medley (4:01.73), 100m butterfly (2:01.81), 50m backstroke (50.96), 50m fly (55.36), 100m (1:50.36), 50m breaststroke (58.57) at 100m freestyle (1:37.34) para akayin ang kanyang koponan na makuha ang titulo tangan ang 1,432.5 puntos.

“We’re very proud not just to our medalists but to all swimmers and their coaches for their enormous effort just to be able to join the competition. I Wanted to say kudos, particular to the three-man Binirayan Tadpoles Swim Club (Princess Maria Galindo, Johnny Quimpang, and coach Patricia Anne Galindo). Inanod ng kamakailang bagyong “Paeng” ang tulay sa Antique at napakahirap para sa kanilang buong swim team na tumawid,” ani FINIS Managing Director Vince Garcia.

“So majority of their teammates gave up and just chose not to join the swim meet anymore. But this trio made a headstrong decision to still participate. They had to use a zip line to cross the water to get to the others side just so they can compete in swimming this weekend. Hearts made this way are surely bound to be champions. We are so glad to have you in our swim meet. Thank you for gracing our swim event,” ayon pa rin kay Garcia.

Inaasahan ni Garcia na parehong lakas ang maipamalas ng mga batang manlalangoy sa paglipat ng aksyon sa Zamboanga City para sa Mindanao leg sa Nobyembre 12-13 sa Joaquin F. Enriquez Memorial Sports Complex Swimming Pool.

Ang serye ay magtatapos sa Luzon Leg sa Nobyembre 26-27 sa New Clark City Aquatic Center sa Capas, Tarlac, ang mga magwawagi sa nasabing serye ay magsasagupaan sa isang swim-off para sa inaasam na National Championship sa Disyembre 17-18 din sa Clark.

“Just like our previous short course meet, nag-start na rin kami ng Long Course Record Holders. Lahat ng gold medalists ‘yun na ang simula ng record holders para sa Visayas. Ganoon din ang gagawin natin para sa Mindanao at Luzon. And finally, FINIS Long Course National Records after the finals,” ani Garcia, aktibong triathlete at ‘Godfather’ sa TODO Para Triathletes team.

Tumapos ang JBLFMU Dolphin Swim Team bilang 1st runner-up sa overall team standings na may 837.5 puntos kasunod ang Iloilo Tiger Shark Swim Team (612 4), Iloilo Sea Warriors Swim Club (534), Aklan Swimming Club (367 6), Capiz Eaglerays Swimming Club (341), Capiz Turbo Sharks Swim Club (333 , Sta FE Crocs (150), Buddy Swim Team (135) at Pirates Swim Club (110).

Nagtala din para sa Megakareken si JM Matthew Bata sa pagwawagi sa boys 11-12 class 50m freestyle (31.32) at 50m back (36.84), habang ang nakatatanda niyang kapatid na si Jilian Celestine Bata ay nagwagi sa girls 13-14 class 60m back (36.59).

Samantala, nagwagi para sa Megakraken sina Lofiel Angelie Posadas (girls 9-10, 200m IM, 3:23.72), Eleison Ian Belicena (boys 9-10 100m fly, 1:38.76, Chein Aaleyah Diaz (girls 6 & Under 100m fly, 3:35.14) at Kaelan Garzon (boys 17-18 100m fly, 1:00.18). (Annie Abad)