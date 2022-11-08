Coach Oliver Almadro, Choco Mucho naghiwalay

MAS tututukan ng pansin ni coach Oliver Almadro ang Ateneo Blue Eagles matapos iwanan ang koponan sa Premier Volleyball League (PVL) na Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

Inilahad ng pamunuan ng Rebisco management ang desisyong ipaubaya sa bagong head coach na si Edjet Mabbayad ang pagpapatakbo ng mga nalalabing laro ng Flying Titans na patuloy na inaasam na makabalik sa semifinals.

“This decision was reached for him to focus his efforts in developing the Ateneo Women’s Volleyball Program and will take effect immediately,” ayon sa inilabas na statement ng Rebisco. “We thank Coach 0 for the invaluable contribution he brought to our team since it was formed in 2019. Coach 0 has embodied what Titan Pride is all about — the work ethic and passion for the sport. Rebisco Management has nothing but admiration for Coach 0, and we are sincerely grateful for his trust, faith and courage throughout his tenure. To his family and wife Jen, maraming salamat for all the support and dedication through these years.”

Naging mabigat namang desisyon para kay Almadro na lisanin ng biglaan ang Choco Mucho na kasalukuyang nasa kalagitnaan ng bakbakan sa 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference sa kartadang 3-3. (Gerard Arce)

