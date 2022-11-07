Robinsons Land ARTablado presents Art Show Philippines’ ‘Limitless Expressions’ show

Robinsons Land’s ARTablado initiative was birthed by the desire to empower Filipino artists of all levels and from all regions, and to connect them to a wider audience. The visions and voices of these artists from Mindoro, Antipolo, Batangas, Davao and other areas deserve the spotlight as much as those by artists from Manila and Cebu. Art, after all, is a democratic affair.

An art group with the same vision as that of Robinsons Land ARTablado is Art Show Philippines (ASP), an artist-run community that aims to provide a global platform for Filipino artists. What began as an online gathering of artists during the pandemic has become a formidable multimedia organization of over 2,000 members from all over the archipelago with over 100 exhibits to its name.

ASP has conducted fundraising exhibits for children with cancer and with special needs; art mentoring sessions for self-taught artists; art-material grants for artists in need; and mental health programs for creative people. The group also launched its Gallery Walk, marking the beginning of simultaneous virtual and physical art events for ASP. And on view until Nov. 15 is Art Show Philippines’ “Limitless Expressions” exhibit at Robinsons Land ARTablado in Level 3 of Robinsons Galleria, featuring over 70 artworks by 22 artists. The participating artists are: Anne Labesores, Aubrey Alminana, Bie Aya, Charlene Payawal, Cherry Agoyaoy, Dhennis Sigua, Frederick Epistola, Hannah Castalone, Irene Abalona, Jay Vincent Gatdula, Jaymee Liz, Joyce Palting, Mai Pimentel De Dios, MORI, Patrick Miranda, Peter Paul Cubar, Raneil Ibay, Raymart Mata, RH Baula, Sarah Manila, Tope Villaneuva, and Zol Domingo.

“Limitless Expressions” is a feast of styles and palettes — with genres ranging from realism to impressionism, surrealism, fauvism and abstract expressionism. The people behind the canvases are interesting as well.

Tope Villanueva is a Franciscan friar from Ozamis City who “evangelizes through art.” He travels to the country’s southern regions with his ukulele and paintbrush to conduct art therapy workshops for underprivileged Lumad, Muslim and Christian children.

Mai Pimentel De Dios from Silang, Cavite started her full-time career as a visual artist after suffering the painful loss of her child. She is known for using recycled wood and limits her palette to just five colors.

Annie Labesores is not just a contemporary visual artist but she is also an interior designer and an airline pilot.

Irene Abalona is a quality control inspector at the Golden ABC company, but she is undaunted in her resolve to pursue painting.

Zol Domingo is a nurse by profession and an artist at heart.

Jaymee Liz believes that if our cultural heritage dies, so will our identity as Filipino. She produces art with striking and recognizable imagery — from images from FPJ movies and Starzan to portraits of Babalu and Elizabeth Ramsey. “Pop art is blatant, but meaningful.”

For the artists of Art Show Philippines, “(In art,) every meaning is valid and every interpretation is authentic.”

ARTablado, a portmanteau of “art” and “entablado” is Robinsons Land’s very own stage in showcasing Filipino ingenuity and creativity. This platform allows emerging artists to freely express themselves through art and paves the way to greater recognition of their talent and hard work.