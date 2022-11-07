Korean mentors ng “Dream Maker” kinaloka ng mga netizen

Humanga ang marami sa Korean mentors na magiging bahagi ng bagong ABS-CBN talent search na “Dream Maker: The Search for the Next Global Pop Group.”

Nitong Nobyembre 5, ipinakilala sina Thunder, Bae Wan-Hee, Bae Yoon-Jung, Seo Won Jin, at Bull$eye bilang Korean mentors ng “Dream Maker.” Guest mentor din ng show ang Korean singer-songwriter at vocalist ng girl group Brown Eyed Girls na si JeA.

Umingay ang announcement na ito online dahil kilala ang mga binanggit na Korean mentors sa K-Pop industry. Alam din ng marami na istrikto pero pulido ang pagkilatis nila sa mga trainees.

Tweet ni @thisisKMT sa mentor reveal video ng ABS-CBN, “How on actual earth were they able to get the big-shot mentors? This is gonna be a big one (esp. because BYJ is there hahahahayst I can feel the fear). Rooting for everyone in Dream Maker tho.”

“Thunder?? Bae Yoon Jung??? JEA?? Pasabog naman mentors ng dream maker!!!!,” sabi ni @red_en_tor.

“Grabe mga mentor strict lahat yan! Solid. patibayan ng dibdib yan, dami na nman iiyak for sure can’t wait. Haha,” comment ng netizen na si Nan Cy.

Si Thunder ay miyembro noon ng K-Pop group na MBLAQ at kapatid ni Sandara Park. Si Bae Wan-Hee naman ay ang choreographer ng hits na “Boom Boom” ng Momoland at “Hit Ya” ng Lapillus. Sikat na dancer at choreographer si Bae Yoon-Jung na nag-mentor din sa Korean talent competition na “Produce 101.”

Kilalang mga producer at composer din sina Seo Won Jin at Bull$eye na nakatrabaho ang Korean artists tulad nina G-Dragon, Blackpink, at Lapillus.

Sanib-pwersa ang Star Hunt ng ABS-CBN, ang Korean talent agency na MLD Entertainment, at ang Kamp Korea Inc. para sa talent search competition na ito. Mula sa 62 Pinoy contestants, pipili ng pitong miyembro na dadalhin sa Korea para i-train at i-debut ang kanilang talento.

Ngayong Nobyembre 19 na magsisimula ang intense idol survival competition na “Dream Maker” kung saan host sina Kim Chiu at Ryan Bang. Abangan ‘yan sa Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, at iWantTFC. (Rb Sermino)