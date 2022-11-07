Bantag, BuCor exec sumuko na kayo – DOJ

Pinangalanan ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang suspendidong sina Bureau of Correction (BuCor) Director General Gerald Bantag at BuCor Deputy Security Chief Ricardo Soriano Zulueta na mastermind umano sa pagpaslang sa brodkaster na si Percy Lapid noong Oktubre 3 sa Las Piñas City.

Opisyal na ring kinasuhan ng joint investigation team mula sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) at Philippine National Police (PNP) ng dalawang counts ng murder si dating BuCor chief Gerald Bantag at ilan pang indibiduwal kaugnay sa pagpaslang kay Lapid at middleman Jun Villamor.

Karamihan sa nagbigay ng mahahalagang impormasyon sa pagpatay ay pawang mga persons deprived of liberty (PDL).

Maliban kay Bantag ay kinasuhan din ng murder sa pagpatay kay Lapid sina Zulueta, PDLs Denver Batungbakal Mayores, Alvin Cornista Labra, Aldrin Micosa Galicia at Alfie Peñaronda.

Habang kinasuhan din sa pagpatay kay Villamor sina Bantag, Zulueta at mga PDL na sina Labra, Galicia, Mario Germogenez Alvarez at Joseph Medel Geofra, gayundin ang mga PDL na sina Christam Dizon Ramac, Ronnie Pabustan Dela Cruz at Joel Alog Reyes na kinasuhan bilang principal by direct participation.

Nanawagan naman si Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla at Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos sa joint presscon sa DOJ kina Bantag at Zulueta na isuko ang kanilang sarili kahit wala pang iniisyung warrant of arrest.

“I’d like to ask Zulueta and DG Bantag to surrender and face the charges. If they are innocent, the law will uphold them and if they are guilty then they have to face the consequence,” ayon pa kay Remulla.

Magpapalabas din ang DOJ ng immigration lookout bulletin order laban kina Bantag at Zulueta.

“This sequence of events implies that the conspirators planned all along to silence Jun Villamor and cover-up the crime, perhaps even before Joel Escorial’s surrender,” base sa ini¬labas na press statement.

Napag-alaman ding nagtatago na ang isang BuCor official na diumano’y inutusan ni Bantag na itumba si La¬pid.

“He (Zulueta) has been into hiding a few days ago pa,” giit ni PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. sa nasabi ring media briefing. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia/Edwin Balasa)