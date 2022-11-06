WebClick Tracer

Sunday, November 6, 2022

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
ONLINE
RADIO
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Walang Aray’ bagong pasabog ng PETA

Tumindig ang Umibig!

Aktibo na nga ulit ang Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA), ang nagpasabog ng hit musical na ‘Rak of Aegis’, at isang brandnew original Filipino opus: a witty, funny, and daring musical ang handog nila, ang fiercely irreverent, ferociously clever, and seriously hilarious farce na Walang Aray ni Rody Vera.

Ang ‘Walang Aray’ ay literature and history coming alive in the most cutting-edge and entertaining manner.

Presented by PETA with Indie.Go Media, Walang Aray is a genre-defying adaptation of the screenplay Walang Aray, based on Severino Reyes’ classic sarsuela Walang Sugat.

This old-meets-new production directed by Ian Segarra, with original music by Vince Lim, caps PETA’s emerald year.

Mapapanood ang Walang Aray sa PETA-Phinma Theater, PETA Theater Center, New Manila, Quezon City from February 17 to May 14, 2023.

For partnerships and showbuying inquiries, contact Mitch Go at 0917-539-1112 or email PETA at petatheater@gmail.com. For more information about Walang Aray, follow PETA’s social media pages: @petatheater. (Rb Sermino)

Una sa Balita

This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP