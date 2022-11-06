‘Walang Aray’ bagong pasabog ng PETA

Tumindig ang Umibig!

Aktibo na nga ulit ang Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA), ang nagpasabog ng hit musical na ‘Rak of Aegis’, at isang brandnew original Filipino opus: a witty, funny, and daring musical ang handog nila, ang fiercely irreverent, ferociously clever, and seriously hilarious farce na Walang Aray ni Rody Vera.

Ang ‘Walang Aray’ ay literature and history coming alive in the most cutting-edge and entertaining manner.

Presented by PETA with Indie.Go Media, Walang Aray is a genre-defying adaptation of the screenplay Walang Aray, based on Severino Reyes’ classic sarsuela Walang Sugat.

This old-meets-new production directed by Ian Segarra, with original music by Vince Lim, caps PETA’s emerald year.

Mapapanood ang Walang Aray sa PETA-Phinma Theater, PETA Theater Center, New Manila, Quezon City from February 17 to May 14, 2023.

For partnerships and showbuying inquiries, contact Mitch Go at 0917-539-1112 or email PETA at petatheater@gmail.com. For more information about Walang Aray, follow PETA’s social media pages: @petatheater. (Rb Sermino)