Ramdam si Da King: Lovi Poe kinikilig sa tawag na Da Queen

Mapapanood na sa Kapamilya network ang supreme actress na si Lovi Poe simula ngayon November 7!

Ang highly acclaimed series na “Flower of Evil” nga ay magiging bahagi na ng primetime bida block ng Kapamilya network. Una nga itong napanood sa Viu channel, at puro magaganda nga ang review kay Lovi.

Ang bongga naman kasi ng performance niya bilang si Iris Castillo-del Rosario sa Philippine adaptation ng Korean hit show.

Ito nga ang first series ni Lovi sa Kapamilya network. Ito rin ang unang sabak ni Lovi sa suspense-mystery-action genre.

“At least for the duration of this series I fulfilled my dream of being an action queen,” sabi ni Lovi.

Hindi nga makalimutan ni Lovi na ang mga tao sa set ay tinawag siyang “LPJ” o “Da Queen” in reference to her father, FPJ.

“I really enjoyed having that illusion, even if it was just the duration of the taping of the series,” sey ni Lovi.

Bilang police detective, Lovi was required to do a lot of stunts in the action sequences, fight scenes, chase scenes, at sa halip na handbag o purse, ang hawak niyang accessory ay baril.

“I’m really proud of our show, and I hope that the television viewers will love it as well. I am truly grateful for having the best production staff, directors and a wonderful cast,” saad pa ni Lovi.

“I truly loved working with all my co actors in the show because they were all extremely dedicated to the project.

“Piolo Pascual, my leading man, who did his best and was very supportive and encouraging, and so were Paulo Avelino who delivered a great performance as the root of all evil, the same goes for the rest of my co-stars,” chika pa ni Lovi.

Anyway, nasa US si Lovi ngayon para sa “Asap NatinTo” sa Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Tutukan ang “Flower of Evil” sa Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5. (Rb Sermino)