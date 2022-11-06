Malick Diouf astig ng Collegiate Press Corps nitong Okt 30-Nob 5

NAGBAGA si Malick Diouf sa pag-iinit ng defending champion University of the Philippines sa 85th University Athletic Association of the Philippines 2022 men’s basketball tournament second round eliminations.

Mala-monster na mga numero ang prinodyus ng 6’11” center sa kambal na panalo sa linggo sa may tatlong ragasang Fighting Maroons sa likod ng magkasunod na career-high scoring para papasukin na rin ang kampo sa Final Four sa pag-iisa sa tuktok sa 9-1 record.

Kaya ipinutong Linggo kay Diouf ang Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week na mga hatid ng San Miguel Corporation at Philippine Sports Commission para sa Oktubre 30-Nobyembre 5. Pumapadrino rin sa parangal ang MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival at Jockey.

Dinaig ni Diouf sa weekly citation sina teammate Zavier Lucero, National University Bulldog Ian Jolo Manansala, Far Eastern University Tamaraw Bryan Sajonia, AdU’s Cedrick Manzano, at Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagle Ange Kouame.

Kontra University of the East Red Warriors nitong Sabado, siya ang nag-best player of the game sa 23 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, at 2 blocks sa pagtambak nila sa karibal, 83-69.

Nag-previous career-best 20 markers si Diouf sa 91-70 demolisyon ng State U laban sa Adamson University Soaring Falcons. (Ramil Cruz)