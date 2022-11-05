Sharon sa Las Vegas winasak ng COVID

Super sad si Sharon Cuneta dahil ang dapat sana ay masayang pagsasama nila nina Regine Velasquez, Zsa Zsa Padilla, at iba pa, sa Las Vegas ay naudlot, dahil sa COVID-19.

Hindi na nga pinayagan si Sharon na sumali sa show ng ASAP sa Las Vegas, dahil apat sa pamilya niya ang tinamaan ng virus.

Heto nga ang statement ng The Filipino Channel, ASAP Official:

“We regret to announce that Ms. Sharon Cuneta will not be able to perform in ASAP Natin ‘To Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena on November 5.

“Some of Sharon’s family members have contracted COVID-19. To avoid exposing everyone involved in our production she will stay in Manila and take care of her family.

“Sharon sends her apologies to all her fans who are looking forward to seeing her perform live in ASAP Las Vegas.

“We thank everyone for their understanding!” (Rb Sermino)