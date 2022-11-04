WebClick Tracer

Friday, November 4, 2022

SPORTS

Brooklyn nabanas kay Kyrie Irving, pinatawan ng 5-larong suspensiyon

SINUSPINDE ng Brooklyn Nets si Kyrie Irving ng ‘at least 5 games without pay’ umpisa nitong Huwebes dahil sa pagmamatigas ng guard na amining wala siyang antisemitic beliefs.

Umani ng batikos si Irving kamakailan dahil sa pag-post nito ng anti-Jews link.

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film,” bahagi ng statement ng Nets.

“This was not the first time he had the opportunity – but failed – to clarify.”

Pero sa Instagram, humingi na ng paumanhin si Irving.

“To All Jewish families and Communites that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” post niya.

“I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead on focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.” (Vladi Eduarte)

