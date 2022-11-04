3 bigatin sabit sa Percy Lapid murder

Aabot sa 10 personalidad ang posibleng sampahan diumano ng karagdagang kaso kaugnay ng pagpaslang sa komentaristang si Percy Mabasa a.k.a. Percy Lapid at sa diumano’y New Bilibid Prison (NBP) middleman na si Crisanto Villamor.

Gayunman, sinabi ni Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla na patuloy pang nag-uusap ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) at ang Philippine National Police (PNP) sa kasong isasampa sa Lunes.

Binanggit ni Remula na mayroon pa kasing tatlong personalidad na nais pa nilang imbestigahan bago isampa ang kaso.

“Nag-uusap pa ang NBI and PNP. They’re talking between themselves about the cases they’re filing. Kasi they’re filing more cases on Monday. Kaya we’ll find out. We’re playing it by ear, we’re trying to close everything as early as we can but there are 2-3 people that we still want to talk to just to be thorough about it,” sabi ni Remulla.

Subalit tumanggi ang kalihim na tukuyin kung ang sinasabi niyang tatlong personalidad ay mga opisyal ng gobyerno maliban sa pagsasabing “very high in the chain” aniya ang mga ito sa kaso ng pagpaslang kay Mabasa.

“Let the NBI and the PNP name the people that they want to charge before the courts,” ayon pa kay Remulla.

Bukod pa ito sa naunang kaso na isinampa laban sa self-confessed gunman na si Joel Escorial at sa isa pa diumanong middleman na si Christopher Bacoto.(Juliet de Loza-Cudia)