Thursday, November 3, 2022

Garcia suportado ng Viva vs Imperial

Suportado ng Viva Artist Agency si Debbie Garcia sa laban nito kay Barbie Imperial.

Heto nga ang statement ng Viva Artists Agency, na pinost nila sa kanilang Instagram account:

“Viva Artists Agency (VAA) does not condone any act of violence.

“VAA therefore fully supports its artist, Debbie Garcia, in taking legal action against her attacker in an incident of violence last October 28, 2022 (Friday) at a gastropub in Quezon City.

“VAA believes that Debbie has been at the receiving end of physical and verbal attacks in the said incident. VAA however kindly asks the public to refrain from further circulating copies of the video recording of the said incident on social media and allow the matter to be resolved legally.” (Rb Sermino)

