Dagdag calamity fund hugutin sa intel

Sa average ng 29 bagyo kada taon, dapat umanong dagdagan ang pondo ng gobyerno para sa aid, relief at rehabilitation program para sa mga biktima ng kalamnidad.

Ginawa ni Senate Minority Leader Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III pahayag bilang pagsuporta na rin sa planong dagdagan ang pondo para sa cala-mity response sa taong 2023.

Sa ilalim ng panukalang National Expenditures Program for 2023, P31 bilyon ang inilaan para sa National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRMF) o calamity fund.

Bagama’t ang panukalang pondong ito para sa calamity fund ay 55% mas mataas sa alokasyon sa taong ito na P20 bilyon, binigyang-diin ni Pimentel na hindi ito sapat.

“We must re-channel non-essential PAPs (projects, activities and programs) both in the 2022 General Appropriations Act and the proposed P5.268 trillion national budget for 2023 in order to fund critical programs such as the calamity fund to enable a speedy and efficient response to disasters and calamities,” rekomendasyo ni Pimentel.

“Let us cut confidential and intelligence funds (CIFs) and re-channel this much-needed allocation to strengthen our disaster response capabilities,” dagdag pa niya.

Sa ilalim ng panukalang 2023 spending outlay, record-breaking na P9.29 bilyon ang inilaan para sa CIFs kung saan P4.5 bilyon doon ay mapupunta sa Office of the President; P806 milyon sa Philippine National Police; at P500 milyon sa Office of the Vice President; P500 milyon sa PDEA.

“Could they use their intelligence funds to monitor typhoons and floods and give us the much-needed early warnings?” saad ng senador. (Dindo Matining)