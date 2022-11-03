Corona lusot sa tagong-yaman

Matapos mapatunayan na hindi nagkamal ng ill-gotten wealth ang kanilang pamilya, kinatigan at ibinasura ng Sandiganbayan ang P130.5 million civil forfeiture case laban kay dating Chief Justice Renato Corona at pamilya nito.

Sa desisyon ng Sandiganbayan sinabi nito na may mga “undisclosed assets si Corona kung titignan ang kanyang statements of assets liabilities and net worth (SALNs) subalit hindi ito maituturing na unexplained wealth.

“These “undisclosed assets” could not be considered as “unexplained wealth” since the family members were able to prove they had “other sources of funds.” nakasaad sa desisyon na inakda ni Samdiganbayan 2nd Division Associate Justice Arthur Malabaguio.

“Wherefore, premises considered, the instant Amended Petition for Forfeiture under Republic Act No. 1379, filed by petitioner Republic of the Phi-lippines, represented by the Office of the Ombudsman, against respondents Renato C. Corona, now represented by his heirs, Ma. Carla Beatrice C. Castillo, Francis R. Corona, and Charina C. Salgado, and Cristina R. Corona, and their dummies, trustees, assignees, transferees, and successors-in-interest, is hereby dismissed,” nakasaad sa 48 pahinang desisyon.

Ang kaso ay nag-ugat nang magsampa ng forfeiture case ang Ombudsman sa mga ari-arian ni Corona kabilang ang condominium unit sa One Burgundy Plaza, Loyola Heights sa Quezon City, lupa sa Maranaw St., La Vista sa Quezon City at condominium unit sa The Bellagio, Fort Bonifacio sa Taguig City.

Sinabi ng Ombudsman na sa 2010 SALN ni Corona ay P921,080 lang ang halaga ng unang ari-arian na binili nito, at sumunod ay P6.8 milyon at P3 milyon.

Ipinaliwanag ng graft court na ang mali sa paglalagay sa SALN ni Corona ay hindi nangangahulugan na nagkamal ito ng ill gotten wealth.

Si Corona ay pumanaw noong 2016 dahil sa atake sa puso.(Tina Mendoza)