Christina Applegate hindi nagpatalo sa malubhang sakit

Naging bukas na ang Hollywood actress na si Christina Applegate sa kanyang nilalabanang sakit na multiple sclerosis.

Ayon sa 50-year old star ng Netflix series na Dead To Me, hindi na raw siya makalakad na walang baston at naapektuhan na naturang chronic disease ang kanyang brain and spinal cord.

“This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am. If people hate it, if people love it, if all they can concentrate on is, ‘Ooh, look at the cripple,’ that’s not up to me. I’m sure that people are going to be, like, ‘I can’t get past it. Fine, don’t get past it, then. But hopefully, people can get past it and just enjoy the ride and say goodbye to these two girls,” pahayag ng aktres.

At kahit na sa kanyang kalagayan ngayon, nag-shoot pa rin daw siya para sa final season ng Dead To Me. Natigil kasi for five months ang production ng series dahil sa pinagdaanang sakit ng aktres. Pero nilabanan nito ang kanyang sakit para matapos ang pinagbibidahan niyang series.

Sey ni Christina: “The powers that be were like, ‘Let’s just stop. We don’t need to finish it. Let’s put a few episodes together.’ I said, ‘No. We’re going to do it, but we’re going to do it on my terms.’ There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better.’ And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that time.”

Natapos din ang series at maipapalabas na ito on November 17.

Sa isang tweet ni Christina, pinaalam niya sa taong mahal niya ang pinagdaraanan niya ngayon: “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it. As one of my friends that has MS said ‘We wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.” (Ruel Mendoza)