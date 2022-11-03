500 atleta kabugan sa Manila Swim Fest

NASA 500 swimmers mula sa 44 clubs at teams ang kumpirmadong sasabak sa Manila Swim Fest ngayong Sabado (Nobyembre 5) sa Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) sa Plaza Dilao, Paco, Manila.

Ang nasabing torneo ay bahagi ng kompetisyon na lalahukan ng mga batang swimmer ng Swim League Philippines (SLP).

Sinabi ni SLP President Fred Ancheta, gagamiting qualifying meet ang Manila Swim Fest para mapili ang mga ‘best swimmer’ na ipadadala sa kompetisyon sa Singapore at Thailand sa susunod na taon.

“Under the leadership of SLP through our founder Joan Mojdeh, we announced that the top performers in the Manila Swim Fest will be included in the team that will see action in the FINA-sanctioned tournament in Singapore, while our young and developmental team will be sending to Thailand as part of SLP grassroots development program,” pahayag ni Acheta sa Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) “Usapang Sports’ nitong Huwebes sa Behrouz Persian Cuisine sa Sct. Tobias, Quezon City.

“With the support of Langoy Pilipinas of Darren Evangelista , Yingfa Philippines and the Manila Sports Council (MASCO), Manila Swim Fest will be the biggest in term of participation so far under the SLP program,” sambit pa ni Ancheta sa lingguhang sports forum na itinataguyod ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Games and Amusements Board (GAB), Pagcor at Behrouz Persian Cuisine. (Annie Abad)