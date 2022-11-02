Tinedyer April Joy Claros walang duda na magiging Grandmaster

MARAMI ang naniniwalang susunod si Philippine Woman National Chess Master April Joy Villapaña Claros sa yapak ni first Filipina Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna.

Isa na si former Philippine Chess Olympiad bet GM Jayson Gonzales ang malaki tiwala kay Claros dahil sa mga ipinakikitang husay nito.

“April Joy (Claros) is one of the most talented player I have ever seen and I expect her to become the next Philippine Woman World Grandmaster in next few years with proper training and discipline and most especially the financial support that she needs.” saad ni Gonzales.

Grade 10 student ng FEU Diliman sa Quezon City, naabot ni 15 years old April Joy ang quarterfinals ng 2021 online World FIDE Cadet Chess Championship.

Ngayong taon ay nagtala ng grand slam performance si Claros matapos manalo sa 2022 National Age Group U16 Girls sa Malolos City noong Marso , National Youth and Schools U15 Girls sa Dapitan City noong Setyembre at National Juniors U20 Girls. (Elech Dawa)