Isabella Gamez proud na Pinay figure skater

IPINAGMAMALAKI ni figure skater Isabella Gamez ang kanyang pinagmulan bilang Pilipino na lumaki sa Estados Unidos, isa siya sa pares na nagwagi ng kauna-unahang international medal sa figure skating kamakailan.

Ayon sa 23-anyos na si Gamez, mahalaga sa kanilang pamilya ang pahalagahan ang kanilang pagiging Pinoy sa kabila ng kanilang pananatili sa Amerika. “My parents made it really important that growing up, we went home to the Philippines for about a month to understand our roots, where wecome from, and so we have a strong background,” ani Gamez.

Si Isabella ay apo sa pamangkin ng PBA great at dating senador na si Freddie Webb.

“It feels pretty good but ever since I was five or six years old, I always had the focus and the discipline and determination, and growing up, my family would tell ‘Oh you’re like your Lolo Freddie’. I would say that’s where my discipline comes from and I think it’s an honorthat he is my lolo so I think, we’re really looking forward to workingwith each other in the future,” aniya. (Annie Abad)