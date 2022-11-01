PAL, CebuPac iniwan sa ere mga pasaherong stranded

Sa ere ng Philippine Airlines (PAL) at Cebu Pacific (CebuPac) Air ang mga pasaherong na-stranded sa paliparan matapos kanselahin ang mga flight dahil sa bagyong Paeng.

Dahil dito pinutakte sa social media ng mga reklamo mula sa mga pasahero ang dalawang airlines dahil sa kawalan ng tulong, matutuluyan at access mula sa mga kinatawan ng dalawang airlines matapos kanselahin ang kanilang mga flight simula Oktubre 28.

Ang mga pasaherong na-stranded sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at iba pang gateway ay nanawagan sa PAL dahil sa kakulangan ng mga empleyado nito na makakasagot sa kanilang mga katanungan tungkol sa mga iskedyul ng paglipad.

“Goodluck reaching PAL in any way listed above. They have a very poor customer service even without flight cancellations,” ayon kay Mayyang Ramos.

“We’ve been in Manila since October 28th, then you issued us a new ticket for 30th but when arrived at the airport told us its error. Think you’re overbooking your flight, you can’t even shoulder hotel expense or at least provide proper assistance and explanation. Poor customer service,” reklamo naman ng Facebook user na Adonis Coningco sa account ng flag carrier.

Gayundin ang reklamo ng mga customer ng Cebu Pacific, ayon sa mga ulat ng netizen.

Si Delfa Sarabia, na lumipad mula Sydney, Australia ay napadpad sa Davao airport .

“No accommodation was offered to the passengers! There were food though (only crackers, noodles, Mcdonalds, Jollibee and water). Come 8:30am and nothing happened. Ground staff are not that helpful in updating the passengers. At 9:30am, they asked us to board the plane. I thought this is it. After the sleepless and tiring night we can go home. Come 10:30am, we were asked to deplane as the plane needs servicing. So now we are at Gate 3 waiting. Is this how you treat your passengers?” batay sa post ni Sarabia. (Dolly Cabreza)