Tuesday, November 1, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Arci nagdugo puso sa Itaewon stampede

Apektado si Arci Muñoz sa nangyari sa Itaewon stampede, sa South Korea, kung saan, mahigit 150 na katao ang nasawi, kabilang na ang singer/actor na si Lee Ji Han.

Si Arci na by heart baka pwedeng sabihin na half-Pinoy at half-Korean na dahil sa pagmamahal niya sa BTS at iba pang Korean drama.

Kaya sabi niya sa kanyang post, “My heart is breaking with/for you. There are no words to convey how terrible and tragic the recent incident that occurred in Itaewon.

“My prayers to all who lost their lives and May God give all their loved ones the strength to conquer these painful times.”

Ramdam na ramdam mo nga ang pagdurugo ng puso ni Arci sa Itaewon stampede, isa sa mga lugar na paboritong pasyalan niya. (Rose Garcia)

