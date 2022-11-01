APO malapit sa puso ni Kuh Ledesma

Maraming beses na nakasama ni Kuh Ledesma ang Apo Hiking Society.

Sa Instagram ni Kuh ay pinost niya ang throwback poster ng back-to-back concert ng APO, na kung saan ay dinasalan pa ni Kuh si Danny.

“The Apo Hiking Society will always have a special place in my heart. Danny was specially sweet to me. Bakit kaya? He was funny and always made me laugh. Feeling debonair, and tall, and dark, and medyo handsome. He was paporma to the girls but a dad to the young…” sabi ni Kuh.

Dito kinuwento ni Kuh na binisita niya si Danny sa National Kidney Institute noon.

“I’m so grateful to God that I was able to see him just a few days before his passing. Buboy helped me with connections to get in NKI (National Kidney Institute) for a visit and I was allowed in Danny’s ICU room. The medical staff were very friendly and accomodating. I held Danny’s hand for a whole thirty minutes and I kept praying with him. He nodded a couple of times. My last words to him were: “Focus on Jesus. He loves you so much.” I truly believe that God can do the impossible, but I guess Lord has better plans for Danny. He is now in the most beautiful and the most peaceful place. Jesus promised that he has prepared a place for those who loved him. John 14:2-6.” (Rey Pumaloy)