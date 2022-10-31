Mary Joy Tan kampeon sa women’s chessfest

NAKIPAGHATIAN ng puntos si Woman National Master Mary Joy Tan kay Franchesca Largo sa 7th at final round upang magreyna sa katatapos na Philippine National Women Chess Championship na ginanap sa Philippine Academy for Chess Excellence (PACE) headquarters sa Mindanao Avenue, Quezon City, Linggo ng hapon.

Nirehistro ni Tan ang anim na puntos mula sa five wins at two draws sa seven rounds Swiss System tournament na inorganisa ng National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) sa pakikipagtulungan ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) at ng Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

Nalagay naman si Largo sa second place na may 5.5 points.

Sina WNM April Joy Claros at Ayana Nicole Usman ang third at fourth na may tig-5.0 points, habang sina WNM Bea Mendoza, WNM Vic Glysen Derotas at Kate Nicole Ordizo ang magkasalo sa fifth hanggang seventh na may magkakatulad na 4.5 points.

Sina Woman FIDE Master Allaney Jia G Doroy, WFM Cherry Ann Mejia, WNM Lexie Grace Hernandez, WNM Kaye Lalaine Regidor at WNM Antonella Berthe Racasa ang nasa eighth hanggang 12th na may tig-apat na puntos. (Elech Dawa)