Henry sinipa, Liam pasok sa ‘The Witcher’

Dahil sa pagbalik ni Henry Cavill bilang Superman, pinalitan na siya sa Netflix series na The Witcher ng Australian actor na si Liam Hemsworth.

Si Cavill ang original na gumanap bilang ang monster-hunter na si Geralt of Riva sa tatlong seasons ng The Witcher. Sa sisimulan na fourth season ng series, nagpaalam na ang aktor via social media.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Natuwa naman si Liam sa pagpili sa kanya bilang kapalit ni Cavill sa The Witcher na tatlong taon daw niyang pinanood sa Netflix.

“As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world,” sey ni Liam.

Ipapalabas pa lang ang third season ng The Witcher na siyang huling pagkakataon na mapapanood si Cavill as Geralt of Riva. (Ruel Mendoza)