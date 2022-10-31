Eric Salud sasargo sa ‘J and P 10-Ball’

PAKAY ni Pinoy cue artist Eric ‘Teod’ Salud na ikadena ang pangalawang sunod na titulo pagsargo sa “J and P 10-Ball Cup 2022” tournament na lalarga sa Nobyembre 7-12 sa House Manila Pool Bar & Lounge ng Holiday Inn Express Resorts World Manila sa Pasay City.

Isang architect si Salud, nakaraan lamang ay naghari ito sa Sharks 9-Ball Showdown noong Oktubre 28.

“I hope to do well in the upcoming J and P 10-Ball Cup 2022 tournament,” sabi ni Salud mula Cavite.

Ang ibang cue masters na magbibigay ng mahigpit na laban ay sina Edz Yu, Marvin Paringit, Ronald Mabanag, Jhay Ar dela Cruz, Neo Erin Angelo, Rem Cruz, James Lim, Ding Ricohermoso, Michael Cua, Chris Soriano, Philip Marcelino, Paul Avaran, Aries Rosario, Cesar Felix, John Berille at South Korea’s Dan Kang.

Nagsaad din ng pagsali sina Jesse Gonzales Cambosa Sr., director ng Billiards Sports Confederation of the Philippines (BSCP) sa magiting na pamumuno ni Aristeo “Putch” Puyat sa nalalapit na 10-ball event.

“J&P is basically an executive type of amateur pool tournament and acknowledged as the most popular pool amateur tournament in the country,” sabi ni Cambosa.

Ang magkakampeon ay lilipad sa Japan para sa isang all-expenses paid trip, binasbasan ng Games and Amusements Board (GAB) ang tournament na may total pot prize na P150,000. (Elech Dawa)