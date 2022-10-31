Elle Villanueva hindi kayang magbuyangyang ng hiyas

Nagpasalamat ang Kapuso hunk na si Derrick Monasterio sa mga nakatrabaho niya sa afternoon teleserye na ‘Return To Paradise’, lalo na sa kanyang leading lady na si Elle Villanueva.

Hindi raw malilimutan ni Derrick ang mga masasayang moment nilang lahat sa location ng kanilang teleserye at ang namuong closeness nila ni Elle habang ginagawa nila ang mga maiinit na eksena.

“Couldn’t have done it without you yenyen @_ellevillanueva . I’m open because you’re open. I felt every touch and word you said because you’re just giving me so much. Collaborating with you helped me grow as an actor and I’ll forever cherish what we have. I’ll always be here to support your future projects with or without me in it,” sabi ni Derrick.

Sa comment section, nagpasalamat din si Elle kay Derrick dahil sa pagiging maalaga nito sa kanya sa kanilang mga maseselang eskena.

“I can’t imagine having a different co-actor play Red. Glad it’s you. Thank you for guiding me in this show and for bringing the fun whenever I sit in the corner and stress about Eden’s long ass lines. I’m so proud of your achievements and will always support you like how you do to me. We both love this show and the people behind it so much it’s insane. I’ll never forget our Paradise.”

Inamin ni Elle na unti-unti niyang natanggap ang sexy image na dala ng character niya sa teleserye. Hindi raw niya alam kung itutuloy niya ang pagkakaroon ng sexy image kung may pelikulang i-offer sa kanya.

“To be honest, conservative po kasi ‘yung family ko. So, itong Return to Paradise parang ngayon lang ako nag-parang kind of sexy na role, and then may kissing scenes. Siguro slowly going there. But I think, hindi ako mag-o-all out as in my nudity. Parang hindi ko pa po kaya.” (Ruel Mendoza)