Sunday, October 30, 2022

SPORTS

Stockton, Converge niligwak Blackwater

KUMAYOD si Alec Stockton ng career-high 15 points upang bigyan ng enerhiya ang Converge tungo sa paghugot ng 77-71 panalo kontra Blackwater sa mahigpit na labanan sa 47th Philippine Basketball Association 2022 Commissioners’ Cup eliminations Linggo ng gabi sa Ynares Center sa Antipolo.

“I just do my part as what coach Aldin (Ayo) said whenever your name is called to play,” ani Stockton na nagdagdag pa ng eight rebounds sa itinalang mga krusyal na puntos upang pakapitin sa tersera at iangat ang FiberXers sa 5-2 win-loss slate.

“We started flat because of what we had able to do last game. It is what I am worry about on how we could recover with just one day rest. Our leg was haeavy, I was hoping We we’re not able to get the pace we had. We defended them very well,” lahad naman ni Ayo.

Tumulong si Quincy Miller ng 22 markers, 19 boards, 2 steals at 4 blocks habang may 12 pts. at 10 rebs. si Abu Tratter.

Nahulog ang Blackwater sa pang-10 na puwesto sa 3-5. LIto Oredo

