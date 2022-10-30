‘Pinas kampeon

Inspirasyon ko ang ating mga kababayan sa Gen. Santos City, na sa kabila ng kanilang sitwasyon ay hindi naging sagabal magbigay ng karangalan sa ating bansa.

Nagkampeon ang Philippines Inmates sa 2nd Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners (Men’s Duivision) nitong Okt. 17 kung saan 85 koponan mula sa 46 na bansa ang mga lumahok.

Ito ay effort nina Jail Officer 1 Cedrix Cabangal ng Bureau of Jail Management and Penology at BJMP chief Jail Director Allan Iral, at sa pagsuporta nina Thailand-based National Master Winston Silva at Arena Grandmaster Srihaan Poddar.

“It was a triumph of the spirit for these hardworking people and I’m proud and honored to have helped them realize their dreams,” ani Silva.

“Chess instils mental agility, self-discipline, problem-solving skills, and the ability to concentrate. It positively channels the energy and emotions to critical thinking, relieves prisoners from the isolation, help them de-stress, teaches patience, and provides a lifeline to prisoners. Indeed, chess in prison gives the hope that the people perceived as pawns could be promoted into kings and queens,’ dagdag naman ni, Poddar, 14, at naa-aaral sa International School Manila.

***

Tampok ang magkapatid na Oncita na sina Sumer Justine at Princes Louise na kakatawan sa ‘Pinas sa Asian Juniors and Girls Chess Championships sa Nob. 17 -26 sa Knights Templar Hotel sa Tagaytay City.

Si Sumer Justine, 11, ay Grade 6 sa Manggahan Elementary School, Pasig City samantalang Princes Louise, 17, ay Grade 12 sa Greenland Academy.

Asinta nilang makapagpasiklab sa pagsuporta nina Mayor Vico Sotto at coach Franco Camillo.

Punong abala ng torneo si Tagaytay Mayor Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino na siyang pangulo ng Philippine Olympic Committee at honorary member ng International Chess Federation.