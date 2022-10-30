Jomari Yllana walang atrasan sa car racing

Balik karera si Jomari Yllana.

Tila sabik na sabik na nga si Jomari na sumabak sa racing circuit, kaya heto nga at nabuo niya ang rally/race event na Paeng Nodalo Memorial Rally.

Magaganap ito sa November 5-6 sa Subic Bay Freeport, at bilang tribute nga kay Paeng Nodalo, one of the country’s pillars of motorsports, who was behind the legendary Mabuhay Rally.

Jomari na nasa ika-third term na bilang councilor ng Paranaque City, is the first Filipino to score podium finish at Yeongam International F-1 circuit in South Korea in 2014. He was one of the top three winners in the Super Race Round 8 Championship, Accent One category that gathered top racers from all over the world. His racing team Yllana GTR is also the first Filipino racing team to win in the said event.

“Mabuhay ang Philippine Motorsport! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas! Para sa bawat Pilipino, saan man sa mundo!” sabi ni Jomari.

Matindi nga ang hinrap na pinagdaanan ni Jomari, na isang taon na nag-training bago sumabak sa tunay na karera, Super Race championship.

“Joining it was a dream come true for me, winning in my event was a bonus,” sabi pa niya bilang pagbabalik tanaw.

Well, heto nga pala ang record ng mga tagumpay ni Jomari bilang karerista.

Philippine National Touring Car Champion Driver.

1996 won Rookie of the year (1st runner up, Toyota Corolla Cup) in 1996.

Runner up and Champion driver, Philippine National Touring Car Championship for Toyota Team Toms, 1997-2001.

Runner up, Philippine Grand Touring Car Championship, 2014-2015 (Yllana Racing Team).

The actor’s own motorsports outfit, Yllana Racing, with himself as team principal, took part in Philippine Grand Touring Car Championship also in 2013.

At minana nga ng anak niyang si Andre ang hilig niya sa pangangararea.

“Hilig din niya. But, I tell him racing isn’t just a hobby. You have to be a professional to make it work.”

Siyanga pala, sa December ay balik kamera si Jomari, kung saan ay gaganap siyang politiko sa serye ni Erik Matti, na pang-international release. (Dondon Sermino)