Gal Gadot bida pa rin sa Wonder Woman 3

Kinumpirma ni Gal Gadot na tuloy ang third Wonder Woman film.

Sey pa ng aktres: “I can tell you that the story is incredible… just wait. It’s gonna be worth the wait.”

Nasa isang event si Gal kunsaan may kinalaman sa pagsuporta sa mga kababaihan tulad ni Wonder Woman. Lalo na with women balancing Hollywood and motherhood.

“I have many women friends. I feel like we’re a village. So I remember working with Kate Winslet, Robin Wright, Isla Fisher… different mothers that are working and do what I do and we’ll tip each other and we’ll share our knowledge and fears and all these things with each other and you just make it work.”

Ina si Gal sa tatlong babaeng anak na sina Alma, 10, Maya, 5, and Daniella, 1. Nung una raw ay di niya alam kung paano balansehin ang pagiging aktres at ina. (Ruel Mendoza)

