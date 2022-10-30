Beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud muntik mamatay sa Itaewon

Muntik na palang mapasama sa nangyaring stampede sa Itaewon, South Korea ang beauty queen maker at creative director ng Miss Universe Philippines na si Jonas Gaffud.

Ang nangyaring stampede sa Itaewon ay ikinamatay ng 151 people, kasama rito ang 19 foreigners na bumisita roon to celebrate Halloween. Overcrowding ang naging dahilan kung bakit nagkagulo sa dapat ay masayang gabi.

Sa Facebook ay kinuwento ni Jonas na nasa Itaewon sila kasama ang kanyang grupo para maki-Halloween. Pero nauwi raw ang lahat sa stampede at nagpapasalamat si Jonas na walang nasaktan sa mga kanila.

Heto ang post ni Jonas:

“Warning, lengthy post: ALL 8 of us who went to Itaewon are safe.

“Reading all about the news now on what happened in Itaewon. It got scary when I thought I would die during the stampede.

“I was near an ambulance and I was hoping I could escape. But I was at the end so everyone was pushing each other towards me and I was pushing against the ambulance.

“I was holding Cheska Summer’s hand who was holding Mau De Leon. Then I lost both and I heard Cheska shouting: Mama!!!!! I was lost pinned against the ambulance.

“I did not see Vince Lenard Marcelo and Prince Argel Saycon anymore but they were struggling somewhere too. James Reyes Marv Ayao got separated from our group. We were actually holding each other’s hands. I was relying on my shield and sword.

“Then I heard another familiar voice calling me. It was Eljohn Mendoza. I told him: ano na gagawin natin? Then I saw a slim girl who went in between the ambulance and another car. So I just followed her. Kumasya kami. I mean pang 24 inch waistline lang kasya. And if I were caught in between the cars, at tuloy ang stampede, wala na. Miracle talaga kumasya kami eh ang kapal ng suot ko. House of Targaryen pa kunwari ang costume ko!

“We left the area , looking at all the ambulance etc. I decided to enter a club and got a table. Kinaya pa diba? Nag inarte pa: I want a table! But it was so exhausting.

“We decided to go home, walked and waited for a cab for almost an hour. People were calling us if we were safe. Hindi talaga namin alam yung gravity ng situation pa rin sa sobrang dami ng tao kasi.

“Sa taxi, yun na mga news. And back in our room, now ko lang nakita yung nangyari talaga.

“That day we went to buy our costumes for Halloween. I already told the group I really don’t feel like going there as told by my friends. But not wanting to be the “kj”., I said sige punta na tayo.

“I never thought it would be worse with so many people who died. I am really thankful, we were all able to get out of this situation and my deepest condolences to the bereaved families.” (Ruel Mendoza)