Preso ng ISAFP suspek sa Percy Lapid slay

Isa pang person of interest (POI) sa pag-ambush sa brodkaster na si Percival Mabasa o kilala rin bilang Percy Lapid ang kasalukuyang nasa detention facility ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), sabi ng isang opisyal ng Department of Justice (DOJ) nitong Biyernes.

Ayon kay Department of Justice (DOJ) Assistant Secretary Atty. Mico Clavano, ang naturang preso ay nakakulong sa detention facility ng Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) headquarters subalit inilipat sa kustodiya ng NBI.

“As of today, the only update I can give is that another PDL (person deprived of liberty) was transferred from ISAFP detention facility to NBI custody. We are hoping he can give relevant info on the case as well,” sabi ni Clavano.

Nilinaw naman ni Clavano na preso ng Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) ang naturang POI subalit ikinulong lamang sa ISAFP at inilipat sa NBI hatinggabi ng Biyernes.

Hindi kinilala ni Clavano kung sino ang nasabing preso pero kinumpirma niya na ito rin ang parehong tao na tinukoy ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla na isa sa POI sa pagpatay kay Lapid.

Lumalabas na ang naturang bilanggo ay pang-walong POI na sa Percy Lapid murder case.

Ayon kay Clavano, limang POI ang nasa kustodiya na ngayon ng DOJ habang tatlong suspek naman ang hawak ng Philippine National Police. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)