Martin kabado sa anak na lalaking mahilig sa sirena

Nagkuwento si Martin Nievera tungkol sa kanyang pagiging ama sa pag-guest nito sa “Magandang Buhay” nitong Huwebes.

Emosyonal siyang nagkuwento sa kanyang pangamba bilang tatay sa bunso niyang anak na lalaki na special child dahil may kondisyon itong tinatawag na Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

“I have a special child and I am so proud. So proud and so scared at the same time because I’m not going to be here forever,” ani Martin.

Ito ay si Santino, anak ni Martin sa ex-partner niyang si Katrina Ojeda.

“When he’s already on his own, who is going to translate? Who’s going to tell people, not apologize but to tell people, na ang ibig niyang sabihin ay gutom siya? Na in love siya sa mga mermaid?

“Why does my son, a 16-year-old boy, 6 foot, why does he like mermaids? What is about mermaids? And we don’t know how to handle it until it happens to you. It’s happening to me and I love it. I love this challenge,” paglalahad pa ng veteran singer na nagse-celebrate ng kanyang 40th anniversary sa showbiz industry.

“I wish I was a better father to all three boys but I am not. But it is what it is. I do the best I can. I’m still here to entertain everybody but my real life is a challenge and that’s why I am always in the States so I can co-parent this child,” ani pa ni Martin.

Sa ex-wife naman niyang si Pops Fernandez ay may dalawa siyang anak, sina Robin at Ram.

“Robin and Ram, they are helping me now because they are close to Santino. So this could be a good thing that they are all together in the same country, that they can take over,” kuwento pa Martin.

Minsan ay kinakausap niya ang Diyos upang tanungin kung bakit siya nasa ganitong kalagayan.

“Is God trying to tell me that’s it? You got your 40 years, maybe you have to start thinking what happens after, maybe that’s what this day is all about and it’s really scary,” sey pa ni Martin. (Batuts Lopez)