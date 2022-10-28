Dyip import Lester Prosper sobra mangha sa jeepney

SA naging panayam ng Sportalakan kay Terrafirma Dyip import Lester Prosper kamakailan, nabahagi nito na halos lahat ng mga bagay sa Pilipinas ay nagugustuhan niya.

“Everything, the beaches, I’d say everything. You know, if you look over the streets, you’d see those buses that were brought here in 1930s, I think it was from the American Army that they turned into jeepneys. You know, that’s cultural. You don’t see that anywhere else in the world. That’s pretty cool,” sambit ni Prosper.

Para sa import, isang masayang lugar ang Pilipinas.

“It’s happy a place. The Philippines is a happy place,” sey pa nito.

Hinangaan din ni Prosper ang pagiging mapagmahal ng Pinoy sa pamilya.

‘These things are actually better than money, money all the time. Having a support system, having a love in your life, having happiness, this is wealth. That’s what Philippines is filled with,” dagdag ni Prosper. (Sarah Asido)